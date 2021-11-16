COVID-19 Third Wave In India: What Hospitals Can Do To Prevent Severe Outcomes Of Another Wave

As COVID-19 daily cases are seeing a downward trend, experts have warned that the fear of a Third Wave of COVID-19 is not over yet. Here's what hospitals can do if the third wave of Covid-19 strikes.

India fought its biggest battle against the deadly COVID-19 virus earlier this year. The ferocious second wave of coronavirus had left lakhs affected as the hospitals were running out of resources to treat and tackle the complexities of the virus infection. However, with the slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases from across the cities, experts have warned that not following pandemic appropriate behavior at this vital point could lead to the third wave of COVID-19. According to the health experts who are tracking the mutations in the SARS-CoV2 virus to understand the upcoming trend of the pandemic, children may get affected the most if a third wave hits India, this group constitutes almost 41% of the total population of India. In any case, the pivotal role to contain the virus and provide safety to the citizens lies in the hands of the hospitals. Here are expert suggested ways in which hospitals can prepare for the third wave of COVID-19.

What Hospitals Can Do To Prevent Severe Outcomes Of Third COVID-19 Wave

Reports have surfaced that the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre and Trauma has come up with a toolkit that can be used in the hospitals in India to tackle the severity of a third wave if that occurs. According to the experts who worked for the toolkit, around 57 million kids in India are at risk of getting infected, if a third wave comes in.

According to the toolkit, the authorities must include more beds in the hospitals to deal with the spike in cases if a third wave comes in. The second wave of COVID-19 became difficult to handle due to the scarcity of hospital beds in several parts of the country.

The second most important part is to build a good infrastructure in the medicine to handle Paediatric emergencies if a third wave hits the country.

Another challenge that the country's healthcare system faced in the second wave of COVID-19 was the scarcity of oxygen. The COVID-19 virus affects the respiratory organs of the body, thus leading to acute breathing problems and a significant drop in the oxygen level.

Testing is important to tackle the surge in the need for hospitalization in the country. According to the experts, anybody who is developing any of the COVID symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, skin rash, etc should get tested immediately without any delay.

