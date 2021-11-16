COVID-19 Third Wave In India: What Hospitals Can Do To Prevent Severe Outcomes Of Another Wave

- Health A-Z
India fought its biggest battle against the deadly COVID-19 virus earlier this year. The ferocious second wave of coronavirus had left lakhs affected as the hospitals were running out of resources to treat and tackle the complexities of the virus infection. However, with the slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases from across the cities, experts have warned that not following pandemic appropriate behavior at this vital point could lead to the third wave of COVID-19. According to the health experts who are tracking the mutations in the SARS-CoV2 virus to understand the upcoming trend of the pandemic, children may get affected the most if a third wave hits India, this group constitutes almost 41% of the total population of India. In any case, the pivotal role to contain the virus and provide safety to the citizens lies in the hands of the hospitals. Here are expert suggested ways in which hospitals can prepare for the third wave of COVID-19.
Reports have surfaced that the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre and Trauma has come up with a toolkit that can be used in the hospitals in India to tackle the severity of a third wave if that occurs. According to the experts who worked for the toolkit, around 57 million kids in India are at risk of getting infected, if a third wave comes in.
Disclaimer: These are expert suggested ideas, it is highly recommended to visit a physician before considering any changes to your diet and daily routine.
