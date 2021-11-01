COVID-19 Third Wave In India: Delhi To Tamil Nadu, COVID Norms Go For A Toss As Shoppers Throng Markets Ahead of Diwali

Dear citizens of India, COVID-19 is not over! Health experts have already warned about a possible third wave of the pandemic after the festive season and advised strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Diwali is knocking at the door and so is the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus. But why are we still at risk of another ferocious wave amid the rollout of vaccines, which are supposed to help us stay safe from the virus infection? Let's understand the threat still looms large in India. The ferocious second wave of COVID-19 swept the country earlier this year, leaving lakhs and lakhs affected. Scarcity of hospital beds, zero availability of medicinal oxygen, and low vaccination count were the main trigger points.

In Pics - Crowded Markets In Delhi

In a recent report, experts have warned that the third wave in India is possible if people fail to abide by the safety protocols of COVID-19. So, are the people in India following the safety rules? Let's check out some of the images from famous markets in Delhi.

These are some of Delhi's famous markets like the Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini, Chandni Chowk, etc which are experiencing massive crowds with zero compliance of COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Diwali festival.

Sadar Bazar Market Association president Devraj Baweja said it was complete "chaos" as those who thronged the market to do last-minute shopping ahead of the festival hardly followed any COVID-19 protocol. Speaking to the media, he said, "Festivals generally attract a big crowd but the authorities should have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. No one was seen wearing a mask or observing social distancing."

Crowd At Chandni Chowk Market Swelled Due To Diwali

A similar crowd was seen in the markets of Chandni Chowk, which is famous for the Diwali lights and other gifts. Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Bhargava said the crowd has swelled at the market due to Diwali but there is a need to increase vigil by the administration as violations of Covid guidelines are rampant. "We have issued strict guidelines to the shopkeepers that no one without a mask should be allowed inside the shops and their thermal screening should also be done. But we cannot do anything about the unauthorised vendors as they do not follow the Covid norms. The shoppers at such vending kiosks also hardly follow any guidelines," he said.

Pictures From Some of The Other States

Madhya Pradesh | Heavy footfall seen at Rajwada Market in Indore ahead of Diwali pic.twitter.com/sInBhO5s6A ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

#Watch | Tamil Nadu: Shoppers throng to Chennai T Nagar Market ahead of Diwali pic.twitter.com/ZvZwT7yg6U ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

(With inputs from Agencies)

