COVID-19 Third Wave Has Hit Delhi, 10k Cases Expected Today With Positivity Rate 10%, Warns Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi is currently witnessing a massive surge in daily COVID cases. The national capital has also recorded the maximum number of Omicron infections in the last few days.

Amid the rising number of daily cases in the national capital over the last few days, the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday warned that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the city and it is expected to record 10,000 new cases today. Jain also said that Delhi's COVID positivity rate will touch 10 per cent on Wednesday. "Delhi is expected to record around 10,000 new cases with a positivity rate of around 10 per cent... The third wave has started in the city," Jain said. Talking about the genome sequencing to track the Omicron spread, Jain said, "It was just an academic exercise... Now we know that Omicron has spread in the country, only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing.

Is Delhi Heading Towards A Second Wave Like Scenario?

Talking about whether Delhi will see a similar second wave-like situation in the third wave as well, the health minister said that there are around 15,000 active cases in Delhi, however, out of all these patients, only 14 are on ventilators. When the city saw an equal number of active cases last time, 20 times more patients were on ventilator support, he said in response to a question.

Steps Taken In Delhi To Curb The Omicron Spread

The visuals from the second wave of COVID-19 were not even out of the mind completely when the news about the emergence of another virulent strain of COVID-19 surfaced from South Africa. Marked as a 'Variant of Concern' (VOC) the Omicron variant is carrying over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it vaccine resistant, as in the variant is capable of infecting fully vaccinated individuals.

In India, the first case of this new variant was found in Karnataka, however, currently, it is present in several other states, Maharashtra and Delhi being the worst-hit. Taking cognizance of the worsening Omicron situation in the state, the Delhi government earlier had announced a 'Yellow Alert' along with a night curfew (total shut down from 10pm to 5am). Arvind Kejriwal who himself has tested positive for COVID-19 also imposed a weekend curfew from this week.

During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

(With inputs from Agencies)

