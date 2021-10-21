COVID-19 Third Wave Feared Post Diwali, Do Not Lower Guards, Maharashtra Health Minister Warns

COVID-19 Third Wave Feared Post Diwali, Do Not Lower Guards, Maharashtra Health Minister Warns

COVID-19 Third wave in Maharashtra soon? Here's what the state's health ministry has to say.

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave in India, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned the people that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has not receded yet in the state, however, the third wave of COVID-19 may hit the state post-Diwali, if people daily to abide by the pandemic safety protocols. Speaking to reporters in the Nashik district, Tope said, "The second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. The COVID Task Force has cautioned about a third wave of the pandemic post the Diwali season."

'No New Variant Found In Maharashtra'

Tope said over nine crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose in Maharashtra and 35 per cent of them have taken both doses. He also said that no new coronavirus variant has been found yet and added that a special drive to inoculate the people left out so far will continue till the Diwali festival, which will be celebrated in the first week of November.

Challenges Remain As State Plans To Reopen Schools And Colleges

Addressing the general people, Tope said the new challenge before the state administration is to get the college students vaccinated against COVID-19. He appealed to collegians to come forward for vaccination. Colleges in Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 20. The government had said that it would be advisable if students are fully inoculated to attend the physical classes.

TRENDING NOW

Referring to Mumbai not reporting any fresh death due to COVID-19 on Sunday for the first time nearly since the pandemic broke out in March last year, the minister said it was a big achievement for the city with a 1.5 crore population. The recent trend indicates that the number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,485 COVID-19 cases earlier this week, the lowest daily count in more than 17 months, and 27 deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,93,182 and the toll to 1,39,816, as per the state health department.

RECOMMENDED STORIES