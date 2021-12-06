COVID-19 Third Wave Due To Omicron Likely To Hit India In Early 2022: Experts Predict Mild Symptoms, Low Hospitalisation Rate

TheHealthSite.com reached out to Dr. K Srinath Reddy to understand what India is going to see in the upcoming weeks, and how severe the third wave will be.

First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has put governments across the world on high alert. With a huge number of mutations in its spike protein, this new variant is said to be more transmissible than the previous strains of COVID-19. On Monday, India registered a sudden rise in the number of patients infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the latest data, the country's Omicron tally now stands at 21.

With this, the concerns about the possible third wave of COVID-19 in India become stronger since experts had earlier predicted that a new variant in the country can lead to another wave of the infection. Taking the cues, IIT Professor Manindra Agrawal on Sunday explained that the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to hit India early next year between January and February 2022. Prof Agarwal is the head of the project under The Sutra mathematical model for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the predictions based on the current data. He explained that a third COVID-19 wave in the country due to the Omicron variant will eventually peak in early 2022. However, the wave is likely to be milder as the new variant of concern isn't appearing to bypass the natural COVID-19 immunity in individuals in any significant way, said Prof Agrawal, contrary to recent research in South Africa.

On Sunday, a fully vaccinated 37-year-old Tanzania returnee tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant in Delhi. According to the reports, the man has been shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with "mild symptoms".

Can We Expect A Second Wave Like Scenario?

According to Dr. Reddy, it is highly 'unlikely' that India will see a second wave-like scenario in the upcoming weeks. However, it also depends on the way one is describing the third wave, if it is about the number of infected people, then the count can be the same as the second wave or maybe more. But, if it is about the fatality count, then the severity won't be as massive as we witnessed in the second wave earlier this year.

"The third wave of COVID-19 in India is not going to be as severe as the second wave. This can be due to several reasons. Firstly, Omicron, from what we know, is only producing mild symptoms and is really not requiring hospitalisation. The second reason is that many individuals in India have already been affected by the Delta variant in the second wave. All these individuals have acquired some kind of immunization against the virus infection, which can protect them from getting a severe infection due to COVID. And the third reason can be the good amount of people who are now fully vaccinated. These fully immunised people will not face the severity of the disease," Dr. K Srinath Reddy told TheHealthSite.com.

He also said that the third wave will see less hospitalization compared to the second wave, however, one should still remain vigilant and follow the protocols to stay safe from getting infected.

Can Vaccines Keep An Individual Safe From Getting Infected By Omicron Variant?

With the arrival of the new variant of concern Omicron, India is on high alert at the moment as experts have predicted that the variant has a higher number of mutations which makes it easier for it to break the vaccine barrier. "The current stock of vaccines that we have right now was never made to stop an individual from getting infected. All these vaccines were meant to protect against severe illnesses due to the virus attack," said Dr. Reddy. Therefore, getting vaccinated is important to protect an individual from experiencing the severity of the infection.