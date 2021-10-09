COVID-19 Third Wave: Brace For The Worst, Battle Won't Be Over Until COVID-19 Has Touched Us All, Warn Experts

"As new variants are emerging every now and then, it can be concluded that the battle to get the globe inoculated won't be over until the coronavirus has touched all of us," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research.

Are you hoping to get back to normal life in the upcoming months? If you are thinking that the COVID-19 pandemic is going to end in the next couple of weeks, then there is a bad news for you as experts have revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic is not going away anywhere anytime soon and will most probably stay for more than six months from now.

Dear Readers! Brace For The Worst

Urging people to brace for more cases in the upcoming days and prepare to face the third wave of COVID-19, the experts said that the virus is going to be deadlier this time and might not just leave anyone. "As new variants are emerging every now and then, it can be concluded that the battle to get the globe inoculated won't be over until the coronavirus has touched all of us," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Third Wave of COVID How Will It Look Like?

Talking about how the third wave will look like, Michael Osterholm said that the cases will surge worldwide in the next 6 months of the pandemic, and then it will drop, potentially somewhat precipitously. However, another spike in the cases will be noticed during the fall and the winter season.

Why Cases Are Expected To Rise?

As more billions of people around the world are yet to receive their vaccine doses against COVID-19, the experts are assuming that the chances of eliminating the virus completely look vague at the moment and there is a great possibility of another wave which will lead to a huge spike in the numbers of active Covid cases.

What Will COVID Pandemic Look Like In Next 6 Months?

Epidemiologists from around the globe have revealed that many countries with low vaccination rates must brace for the worst renewed outbreaks, a massive surge in daily cases, more variants of the infectious virus, lockdowns, shut down of the schools and colleges, overflowing hospital beds, and a breakdown of the healthcare system all over again. Sounding very much familiar to the ferocious second wave, isn't it? experts say the cycle will continue till the time we are fully immunised and abide by the pandemic safety rules.

As the festive season is around the corners, it is the most important period of the pandemic situation which will decide the fate of the virus infection. Failing to stick to the COVID guidelines and not getting vaccinated will be the two major factors behind the outbreak of another COVID surge in the world.

Are COVID-19 Vaccines Helpful?

Can getting jabbed protect an individual from catching the COVID-19 virus? Not exactly, Michael Osterholm says that even after having a good rate of immunisation, India and few other worst-hit countries will see a rise in the cases as there will always be people who are vulnerable to the virus. This particular group comprises of the ones who haven't received their vaccine doses against the virus, like newborn babies, people who can't or won't get inoculated, and those who get vaccinated but suffer breakthrough infections as their protection levels ebb.

Third Wave In India: Get Ready To See 4.5 -5 Lakh Per Day

Days ahead of the festive season in India, a senior Health Ministry official warned people about the threat of COVID-19 resurgence during the coming months and advised them to avoid crowded places and celebrate festivals virtually. "Please watch your October, November, December." Asserting repeatedly that the second wave of the pandemic is not over, the government said that though the situation is plateauing, the country is still reporting as high as 20,000-odd new infections every day. Talking about the massive surge in cases, the government said that the country may see around 4.5 to 5 Lakh cases on a daily basis in the third wave of the pandemic.

Next 6 Months of COVID Pandemic Key Take-Aways

COVID is here to stay, the virus will mutate to form other highly infectious variants and thus will continue to infect people. The low rate of vaccination in some of the countries will contribute immensely in the future waves of the coronavirus outbreak. Even as immunization rates rise, there will always be people who are vulnerable to the virus, such as newborn babies and those who couldn't get the jab due to health barriers. The battle against the COVID-19 virus won't be over until it has touched each and every vulnerable individual. Talking about the future surge in the COVID cases, experts said that immunization against the virus is helping the moderate cases and reducing down the death rates, however, this sudden surge in the infection cases means that the virus is now affecting that group of people who are not vaccinated. With frequent mutations, Covid could be like the flu, requiring regular vaccine top-ups to remain effective. The COVID-19 pandemic will end at different times in different places, just as previous outbreaks have. Also, the continuous mutation in the virus can lead to frequent breakthrough infections and reinfections which will become extremely common in the next few months.

