COVID-19 Tests In The Palm Of Your Hand: Your Smartphone May Soon Tell You If You Are Infected

COVID-19 testing has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic when we had to wait for 24 to 48 hours for our test results. Now we have at-home test kits which are not only easy to operate but also quite effective. Scientists are trying to make testing even easier. The newest testing technique, which may soon be launched in the market, is not only unique but also very innovative. Scientists have developed a technique by which you may soon be able to detect the COVID-19 virus with your smartphone camera. The technique is simple and it can apparently detect all the major variants of the virus, namely, Alpha, B.1.1.7 (the UK variant); Gamma, P.1 (the Brazil variant); Delta, B.1.617.2 (the Indian variant); Epsilon, B.1.429 (CAL20C); and Iota, B.1.526 ( the New York variant).

Scientists from the University of California developed this technique called Smart-LAMP (Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification). The researchers conducted this test with the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones. The results of this study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open. Intensive tests have shown that it can detect the major variants of COVID-19. But it is not ready for the market yet. So far, it has been tested on 50 participants of whom 20 had symptomatic infection and 30 others were asymptomatic patients. Researchers say that further studies will have to be conducted before it can be introduced in the market.

Easy to conduct test: But how does it work?

This test is easy to conduct. But first you have to get a couple of things. You will need a hot plate and the reactive solution along with your smartphone. You will also have to download a free app called Bacticount onto your smartphones. So how does this work?

You will have to place your saliva into a test kit.

Place this on the hot plate.

Add the reactive solution.

Here, you will have to notice the change in the colour of the liquid.

Based on the change in colour of the liquid, the downloaded app will analyse the amount of viral load in the saliva sample and inform you about the results of the test.

A cost-effective solution

With each wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen labs getting inundated with test samples. They were just not able to adequately address the demand, which was huge. Moreover, the COVID-19 tests are expensive and often many people just do not go for the tests because of the costs involved. Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have been trying to address these issues. Now, thanks to the efforts of scientists from the University of California, we may soon have a unique testing method that is likely to be an inexpensive option. It involves your smartphone, and this technique is likely to benefits countless people, especially the economically weaker sections.

Tentative cost per test

Scientists have said that the cost per test is likely to be Rs 525 only. However, you will have to spend on a few necessary equipment first, to conduct the test.

(With inputs from Agencies)

