COVID-19 Testing With A Few Drops Of Saliva: Just Spit And Wait For 30 Minutes For Results

The device can detect very low concentrations of the COVID virus with a sensitivity of 91.2 per cent and a specificity of 90 per cent, similar to that of PCR but as fast as an antigen test.

Scientists have developed a low-cost, portable, non-invasive device that uses light and saliva to test COVID-19 patients in less than 30 minutes.

COVID-19 tests are cumbersome, and results take a long time to come. So, if a person is infected, he or she may end up spreading the infection to other people while waiting or the results. People do tend to get careless if they are not 100 per cent sure that they are COVID-positive. So, it comes as a piece of good news that researchers from ICFO and IrsiCaixa have now developed a low-cost, portable, light-based, non-invasive device that saliva to test COVID-19 patients. The best part is that the results show in less than 30 minutes. The device can detect very low concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 with a sensitivity of 91.2 per cent and a specificity of 90 per cent, similar to that of PCR but as fast as an antigen test.

Testing methods used till now

When the COVID-19 virus first reared its head back in 2019, PCR tests were one of the few available techniques that provided reliable results. But this testing technique was expensive and cumbersome. Soon, we had the antigen test, which was faster and cheaper. But the downside of antigen testing is that it is less reliable. Both these problems are solved with the development of this new fast and reliable detection method.

About the new device

This testing method uses a flow virometer. This is nothing but a device that uses light to detect the concentration of the virus in a liquid that flows through a very small tube called a microfluidic channel. The device uses a couple of drops of saliva and fluorescent light markers. This is how it works

After saliva is collected from a patient's mouth, it is mixed in a solution that contains fluorescent antibodies.

If the saliva contains any presence of viral particles, the fluorescent antibodies will attach to the virus.

The sample is then sent to a microfluidic channel that passes through a laser illumination detection set-up.

The laser illuminates the sample and if there is presence of viral particles, they will emit a unique enhancement of the fluorescence signal.

The results come in less than 1 minute.

Benefits of this device

This new device comes with many advantages. Here, we list a few.

It can be used anywhere and by anyone.

It is a versatile device and can be adapted for other viruses like seasonal coronavirus, influenza virus as well as microorganisms in water like Legionella and E-coli.

Response time is very fast.

One device can carry out around 2000 tests per day. This makes it a more cost-effective option.

(With inputs from Agencies)