- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
COVID-19 tests are cumbersome, and results take a long time to come. So, if a person is infected, he or she may end up spreading the infection to other people while waiting or the results. People do tend to get careless if they are not 100 per cent sure that they are COVID-positive. So, it comes as a piece of good news that researchers from ICFO and IrsiCaixa have now developed a low-cost, portable, light-based, non-invasive device that saliva to test COVID-19 patients. The best part is that the results show in less than 30 minutes. The device can detect very low concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 with a sensitivity of 91.2 per cent and a specificity of 90 per cent, similar to that of PCR but as fast as an antigen test.
When the COVID-19 virus first reared its head back in 2019, PCR tests were one of the few available techniques that provided reliable results. But this testing technique was expensive and cumbersome. Soon, we had the antigen test, which was faster and cheaper. But the downside of antigen testing is that it is less reliable. Both these problems are solved with the development of this new fast and reliable detection method.
This testing method uses a flow virometer. This is nothing but a device that uses light to detect the concentration of the virus in a liquid that flows through a very small tube called a microfluidic channel. The device uses a couple of drops of saliva and fluorescent light markers. This is how it works
This new device comes with many advantages. Here, we list a few.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Follow us on