After taking over as Uttarakhand’s new CM Tirath Singh Rawat had said that no RT-PCR COVID-19 test report would be required for pilgrims to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Mandatory COVID-19 test according to him would create apprehensions among devotees who are planning to visit Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela which happens only after 12 years. The requirement of COVID test report would make many to miss out on the opportunity to experience it he had said at that time. Now the Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in and ordered COVID-19 test mandatory for the Kumbh Mela participants.