COVID-19 Test And Monkeypox Test: Know The Difference

I Have fever and cough, should go for COVID-19 test or monkeypox test? Let's ask the experts.

Having fever and cough? Experiencing these symptoms during this time can make you worried about your health, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox outbreak. Both COVID-19 and monkey are classified as zoonotic diseases, meaning they are transmitted from animals to humans, but caused by different types of viruses, SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox virus respectively.

Because COVID-19 and monkeypox share some common symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion and cough, it may be difficult to guess which one you're infected with and whether you should go for COVID-19 test or monkeypox test. Let's ask the experts.

Dr. Ranga Santhosh Kumar, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, and Dr. Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant Aakash Healthcare, clear all your doubts related to COVID-19 and Monkeypox. In an exclusive interview with the HealthSite, they explain the differences between COVID-19 And Monkeypox, including how they are diagnosed and what testing methods are being used to identify these infections. Experts follow:

TRENDING NOW

Monkeypox or Covid-19? How would I know which one I am suffering from?

Dr. Ranga Santosh answers: Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that causes symptoms similar to those of smallpox. Usually, monkeypox symptoms appear 5-21 days after exposure to the virus. Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, lymphadenopathy, headache, sore throat and cough. This viral disease can also cause skin rash that can last for weeks. Skin involvement begins 1 to 3 days of fever onset and extends for 2 to 3 weeks. Skin involvement begins as enanthem, macules, papules, vesicles, pustules on face (98 per cent), palms and soles (95 per cent), oral mucosa (70 per cent), genitalia (28 per cent) and conjunctiva (20 per cent).

In case of COVID-19, the incubation period is between 2 and 14 days, and most commonly the first symptoms appear around five days after exposure to the novel coronavirus. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, tiredness and breathlessness. Among other symptoms, COVID-19 can also cause loss of taste or smell, diarrhoea, muscle or body aches.

How COVID-19 and monkeypox are transmitted from one person to another?

Dr. Ranga Santosh answers: For monkeypox, the mode of transmission is primarily through large respiratory droplets requiring prolonged close contact. Its period of communicability is 1 to 2 days before the rash to until all scabs fall off.

You may like to read

According to US CDC, person-to-person transmission of monkeypox virus can occur through direct contact with the skin rash, scabs, or body fluids of the infected person. This can happen during sexual intercourse, hugging, massage, and kissing. The agency warns against touching objects and surfaces that have been used by a person with monkeypox infection.

While SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 primarily spreads between people through respiratory droplets, one can so get the infection from touching contaminated surfaces, and then touching their nose, mouth, or eyes. Confirming airborne transmission, researchers have also revealed that the novel coronavirus can survive in the air for up to 3 hours. Some studies have also indicated the possibility of fecal-oral transmission after finding virus particles in infected people's poop.

Tell us more about the diagnosis ofCOVID-19 and monkeypox. What are the common tests used for detecting these infections?

Dr. Ranga Santosh answers: Diagnosis of monkeypox infection is done through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, which is being conducted by ICMR-National Institute Of Virology, Pune. Specimens collected for testing are lesion roof, lesion fluid, base scraping, blood urine. Samples should be collected by wearing PPE.

Covid 19 testing can be done by using rapid antigen kit, followed by PCR test to confirm the result. Typically, nasal or throat swabs collected from the suspected patients are used for such testing methods. Diagnosis of COVID-19 is also done through serology or antibody tests.

Can both tests (COVID-19 and monkeypox) be done from the same sample?

Dr. Ranga Santosh answers: No, both tests cannot be done using the same sample.

Can I get Monkeypox testing done at home, like we can do for Covid-19?

Dr. Kumar answers: No, Monkeypox testing cannot be done at home. The collected sample should be sent to the ICMR-NIV, Pune.

Last month, the ICMR allowed 15 of its Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) to conduct preliminary test for monkeypox. These include AIIMS-Delhi; Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Disease in Mumbai; Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute; Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram and NIV field unit in Kerala; King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai; and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata. Simultaneously, sample of any suspected case is sent to NIV-Pune for confirmation.

What are the costs of Monkeypox test in India and Covid-19 tests?

Dr. Ranga Santosh answers: In India, Monkeypox test is being done free of cost by the government.

What to do if I have suspected Monkeypox symptoms? Where should I go for testing?

Dr. Prabhat Ranjan says : If you have symptoms such as fever, chills or enlarger nodules in your neck, or you feel extremely lethargic, joint pain or backache or muscle aches, or headache or respiratory symptoms, you should definitely think of a monkeypox infection especially if you also have the skin lesions in the forms of nodules and rash. If you suspect that you are suffering from monkeypox infection, you should definitely go for the testing. If you are in Delhi, the test is available at AIIMS, you should go and get it checked. At the same time , you should meet your clinician who can start the symptomatic treatment for you.

There is no specific medicine for monkeypox infection but some drugs are under trial. Some antiviral medicines are being used to treat the condition, the effectiveness of which are still not very clear. A lot of research is needed to find the right antiviral to treat the monkeypox infection.

So far, India has confirmed nine monkeypox cases, five from Kerala and four from Delhi. There has been one death due to the disease. A 22-year-old man, who had returned from UAE, died in Kerala's Thrissur earlier this month. So far, India has confirmed nine monkeypox cases, five from Kerala and four from Delhi. There has been one death due to the disease. A 22-year-old man, who had returned from UAE, died in Kerala's Thrissur earlier this month. The Indian government has released guidelines to manage the disease. A task force has also been constituted to take a call on vaccination of close contacts of those who have tested positive for monkeypox virus.

RECOMMENDED STORIES