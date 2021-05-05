India is battling the second wave of coronavirus that has taken the country by a storm, with over 4 lakh cases being registered every day. As we continue to grapple with the worsening situation, it is paramount that we keep in mind the essentials to bend the curve – one of which is to keep your vitals in check. Keeping a check on your temperature is one of the first steps as soon as you experience any symptoms to know if you require a Covid-19 test or not. The next step is to check the functionality of your lungs, which can be done with the help of the 6-minute test. Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies: Here’s How They Protect You From Coronavirus Infection

In the second wave of the coronavirus, one of the main complications leading to more mortalities in the country is the falling oxygen saturation. From mild lower respiratory tract infection to Adult Respiratory Distress Response, the infection is causing many illnesses. Identifying hypoxia, a condition in which the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply is an important parameter to start care at the earliest. The six-minute test could help with that. Also Read - When should one be hospitalized for Covid-19? Health Ministry lists warning signs

Take The Six-Minute Test To Check Lung Functionality

Following the massive surge of Covid cases and shortage of oxygen in Maharashtra, the state government asked people to check the functionality of their lungs by taking the six-minute test. The district administration urged people with symptoms to take the test that can be conducted easily at home. According to the paper published in the National Library of Medicine, the modified 6MWT test is recommended for those with mild symptoms. A person experiencing the symptoms should take the test on the fourth or fifth of being infected. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: Highest COVID Deaths of 3,780 In India, 3.82L Cases In 24 Hrs

According to the guidelines, a person showing symptoms of coronavirus should check their oxygen levels with the help of an oximeter. Then, take a six-minute walk on an even surface, without pausing while keeping the oximeter on the finger. If the oxygen levels do not dip after six minutes, the person will be considered healthy.

You need to be admitted to the hospital if your oxygen levels drop below 93 or by 3 per cent or you experience breathlessness. People with asthma are not advised to take the test. Also, individuals over 60 should only walk for three minutes instead of six to check their lung functionality. As per the American Lung Association, this test could help monitor your response to treatments for heart, lung, and other health problems.

Covid-19 Could Cause Silent Hypoxia

Silent hypoxia is referred to when the pulse oximetry check on a patient who does not appear to be short of breath, results in oximetry finding lower than a physician would expect. A person with silent hypoxia might not experience the typical symptoms like shortness of breath, gasping for air or looking uncomfortable. Therefore, you should check the oxygen levels if you experience coronavirus symptoms, even though you don’t feel short of breath.