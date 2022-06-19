COVID-19 Symptoms: Diarrhoea, High Fever On the Rise Among COVID Patients In Maharashtra

Experts from Maharashtra have stated that diarrhoea and high fever have emerged as the most dominant symptoms in patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

In the year 2019, the world witnessed the rise of the COVID-19 virus attack. Killing millions of people globally, this virus has been the worst health threat in the history of mankind. In India, the virus carried two back-to-back ferocious waves, leaving lakhs dead. Every wave of this pandemic was triggered by one strain of the virus, and each strain has its own symptoms. Currently, India is witnessing a steady surge in the daily COVID-19 cases. At the top of the list ranks Maharashtra.

After seeing a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has suddenly become the worst-hit city in the country. According to the latest reports, the city has logged 3,883 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the state to 79,31,745. As discussed above, every time the virus comes back, it brings new symptoms. This time, experts from Maharashtra have stated that diarrhoea and high fever have emerged as the most dominant symptoms in patients afflicted with the coronavirus. "The most common symptoms in the present wave are fever and diarrhoea or stomach cramps," said Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant of internal medicine and infectious disease, Nanavati Hospital.

Some of the symptoms patients are complaining about are:

Frequent stomach cramps Watery stool Nausea Vomiting Excessive tiredness or fatigue Throat pain High fever accompanied by chills and body ache.

According to the reports, in some patients the mercury is shooting as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit. "The fever rages between 102 to 104 degrees F, predominantly during the first 48 hours with chills, throat pain and excessive tiredness," said an expert.

Other Symptoms of COVID You Shouldn't Ignore

While the above-mentioned symptoms of COVID-19 are on the rise among the coronavirus patients in Maharashtra, here are some of the other signs of the infection that you should never ignore too!

Throat pain Chest discomfort Runny nose Congestion Persistent headache Loss of smell and taste Brain fogging Fatigue