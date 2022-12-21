live

COVID-19 Sweeps China: Dead Bodies Pile Up In Hospital Morgues As Beijing Faces Worst COVID Surge

Dead bodies are piling up in Chinese morgues and crematoriums, throwing new challenges to the healthcare workers to handle the worsening COVID condition.

The current picture of hospital morgues in most parts of China, especially Beijing looks grim as death cases have surged massively in the country. Experts have predicted that the current spike in cases can drive a new wave of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 infection in China with millions of infections in the next 90 days. Speaking to the media, a top Epidemiologist on Tuesday said, "More than 60 per cent of the total population of China is expected to get infected by COVID virus in the next 90 days, and the death count in the country is expected to touch millions."

The surge in cases comes days after some cities in China refused to follow the 'Zero-COVID' policies that were implemented to contain the virus from spreading. In videos that are making rounds on social media, it could be seen that dead bodies are piling up in Chinese morgues and crematoriums, throwing new challenges to the healthcare workers to handle the worsening COVID condition.

