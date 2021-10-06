COVID-19 Survivors Under 40 Recover Smell And Taste Loss Sooner Than Older Adults: Study

Covid patients who experienced nasal congestion more likely to regain their sense of smell sooner.

According to a new study, patients with a history of head injury and those who had shortness of breath during COVID-19 take longer time to recover their sense of smell.

Loss of smell or taste is one of the most common and earliest symptoms of COVID-19. However, it is temporary, and most patients regain the sense of smell or taste within six months. An ongoing Virginia Commonwealth University study has revealed that those under 40 are more likely to recover these senses than older adults. The study results were published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology last month.

For the study, the VCU research team followed 798 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and reported a loss of smell or taste. After tracking smell and taste recovery of the COVID-19 survivors, they found that 4 in 5 participants, regardless of age, regained their smell and taste within six months. Further, they observed that participants who were younger than 40 recovered their sense of smell at a higher rate than those older than 40.

Evan Reiter, medical director of the Smell and Taste Disorders Center at VCU Health and a co-investigator on the study, noted that they saw about an 80% recovery rate in a six-month period or longer.

TRENDING NOW

Factors that can delay recovery of sense of smell

According to the researchers, the symptoms COVID-19 survivors experienced and pre-existing conditions they had appear to affect their smell recovery. For example, they found lower smell recovery rate among patients with a history of head injury and those who had shortness of breath during COVID-19. However, those who experienced nasal congestion were more likely to regain their sense of smell.

Reiter, who is a professor and vice chair in the Department of Otolaryngology -- Head and Neck Surgery at the VCU School of Medicine,

Explaining about the increased likelihood of recovering smell in subjects with nasal congestion, Reiter said the loss of smell may be simply because they're badly congested and odors can't get into their nose rather than because of nerve damage due to the virus, as in other cases.

You may like to read

Tips to regain sense of smell

Some patients could have lingering loss of smell or taste more than six months after their COVID-19 diagnosis. The survey suggested that more than 20 million people worldwide could experience this persistent symptom.

For COVID-19 survivors looking for a reprieve from smell loss, Reiter recommended smell (olfactory) training using essential oils. It's low cost and low risk, he said.

The Clinical Olfactory Working Group, an international group of physicians with a strong research interest in the sense of smell, also recommended this method as an option early this year after they found it could help foster recovery of nerve damage.

Reiter noted that the best way to prevent these long-term consequences is to minimize your chances of getting the disease "because, once it hits, we just right now don't really have a way to affect its course or affect its severity."

Get vaccinated, wear a mask, follow hand hygiene -- these seemingly simple things can help reduce your chances of getting COVID-19.

"Prevention is worth a thousand pounds of cure, in this case, because the cure isn't there," Reiter asserted, as quoted by Science Daily.

Next, the team is planning to study to how different variants of COVID-19, such as the delta variant, affect smell and taste loss and recovery.

RECOMMENDED STORIES