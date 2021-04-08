In view of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to impose a night curfew in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi from today. According to the sources, the curfew will come into effect on April 8 and will remain effective till April 16. The night curfew will be enforced from 10.p.m to 6.a.m. According to an order issued by Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash, the night curfew will be applicable only in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow. The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel, and medicine will continue. Also Read - 4th COVID-19 Wave Is More Dangerous For People Aged 20-45 yrs: Warns Delhi Minister

Night Curfew: Who Are Exempted And Who All Are Not?

Are you from these three cities? Here’s what you need to know about who all are exempted from the night curfew. Read on to find out. Also Read - World Health Day: Lifestyle diseases can impact your productive years; Here's how to mitigate the risk

1. Government and semi-government personnel working night shifts and private sector personnel engaged in essential goods services will be exempted. Also Read - New Covid-19 variants infiltrating Indian population more dangerous, infectious

2. The restrictions will not be applicable for medical, nursing, and paramedical institutions, he said.

3. People coming and going to the railway station, bus stations, and airport will be able to travel by showing their ticket. No restrictions have been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the district, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutes, barring those imparting medical education. Night curfew will also be imposed in Varanasi from April 8, and will continue from 9 p.m. to 6 am. All non-medical institutions will be closed.

1. Students will be allowed to go to educational institutions only for examinations, and a strict eye will be kept on religious and social events, as well.

2. The general public will not be allowed to participate in the ‘aarti’ procession at the Ghat.

COVID Cases In Lucknow Increasing Drastically

Lucknow has reported 1,333 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours while 6,023 new Covid cases have been recorded in the state. The Chief Minister, in a late-night meeting on Wednesday, has also authorized district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh to impose night curfew in their respective areas if faced with more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s What Government Is Doing

The COVID-19 surge in India has the authorities worried and restrictions are being put in place to stop the disease from spreading uncontrollably. Here’s what the government is doing.

1. All government, non-government, or privately run schools, colleges, and educational institutes, and coaching institutes have been closed in Lucknow.

2. Examinations, theoretical and practical, will be conducted in recognized educational institutions in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol, the district magistrate added.

UP CM Urge People To Follow COVID-19 Pandemic Rules

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with district magistrates of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautambuddh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur, and Moradabad.

For districts that are reporting more than 100 fresh cases every day, and have more than 500 active COVID-19 cases, the district magistrate may take a decision regarding holidays (barring examinations) depending upon local circumstances.

Stress was laid on testing of people at railway stations, bus stations for effective control over COVID-19, and for effective contract tracing. Social distancing and masks have been made mandatory. Fifty per cent of the ambulances should be reserved for COVID-19 patients, while rest for the non-COVID-19 patients, the UP government said in a statement.

(With inputs from Agencies)