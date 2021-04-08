In view of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in India the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to impose a night curfew in Lucknow Kanpur and Varanasi from today. According to the sources the curfew will come into effect on April 8 and will remain effective till April 16. The night curfew will be enforced from 10.p.m to 6.a.m. According to an order issued by Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash the night curfew will be applicable only in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area and not in rural Lucknow. The supply of fruits vegetables milk LPG petrol-diesel and medicine