Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in terms of total Covid-19 cases in India. So far, the state has recorded 2.21 COVID-19 infections and 52,440 deaths due to the viral disease, as per the Johns Hopkins University data. Maharashtra is also one of the several states witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. In fact, Maharashtra is currently the biggest contributor to India’s daily Covid cases. There has been a huge spike in daily cases in the state last week, forcing some districts to impose partial lockdown. Also Read - CoWIN registration not a must for healthcare workers, front line warriors to get the COVID-19 vaccine

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 infections continuously for two days, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new cases, as per the state Health department. The state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases on Friday and Saturday respectively. Also Read - This monoclonal antibody 'cocktail' may block COVID variants: Study

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, Aurangabad district has decided to impose partial lockdown and full lockdown on weekends beginning March 11 till April 4 to contain virus spread. There will be night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am. Schools and colleges will remain shut; malls and weekly markets will be closed, weddings and public functions won’t be allowed, and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm, according to official reports. Also Read - 85-year-old Dalai Lama gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Along with Maharashtra, five other states are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases including Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The Centre has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to look into the situations. Meanwhile, Bengaluru is ramping up Covid-19 testing to keep a check on rise in the Covid-19 cases. The city is launching pink booths on the occasion of International Women’s Day to exclusively administer vaccination to women, Bengaluru civic body commissioner N Manjunath Parasad said on Saturday.

Till now, the novel coronavirus that was first detected in China’s Wuhan city has infected 11.2 million people and claimed 1,58,000 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

As on March 8, 2021, India’s total vaccination stands at 2,09,89,010. India kickstarted what is believed to be the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16 targeting the healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 to cover people above 60 years of age and those between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities.