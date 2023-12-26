COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1 Cases Spike To 69 In India With Karnataka As The Highest Contributor

Total cases of COVID-19 cases in India rise to 69 today and as per reports from the Union Health Ministry of India, most of the cases are from Karnataka.

India records 69 new cases of COVID-19 belonging to the NN.1 strain. As per reports from the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka is the highest contributor with 34 cases, followed by nine cases from Maharashtra, 14 cases from Goa, six cases from Kerala, four cases from Tamil Nadu and two cases from Telangana. The total tally of COVID-19 JN.1 cases has now gone up to 116 in the last 24 hours including 3 deaths that were reported from Karnataka. COVID-19 cases have been rising in India for the past couple of weeks so much so that on Monday, 25th December, the country saw a single-day rise of 628 new cases and one death from Karnataka.

Active COVID-19 Cases In The Country

India has recorded an active caseload of 4,170 as of Tuesday. The total death toll has reached 5,33,337. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The new strain of COVID is a sub-variant of Omicron. It has two aspects. They are not very dangerous. We are reviewing the health infrastructure in different states." He also went on to say that precautions need to be taken, but people should not panic or be too concerned.

Reports from NITI Aayog:

The new COVID-19 sub-variant is being closely investigated by the scientific community of India. All the states need to increase their surveillance and testing of people. However, there is no reason to panic even amidst this steep rise and fast transmission. 92 per cent of the people are being treated at home and there is no increase in the rate of hospitalisation. The symptoms are also mild and treatable, as per NITI Aayog.