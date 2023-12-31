COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1 Alarm In Agra: Kerala Man Disappears After Testing COVID Positive

A tourist who arrived in Agra from Thiruvananthapuram has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Agra Cantonment Railway Station, authorities said on Saturday. This has raised fears of the potential presence of the new JN.1 variant in the city.

A high alert has been issued in Agra after a 32-year-old man from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram went missing after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. This unexpected twist has thrown health officials into a frantic scramble, raising fears of the potential presence of the highly contagious JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 in the city, just as New Year's festivities loom.

Talking about the situation, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Arun Srivastava said, "The sample collected at Agra Cantonment Railway Station for the Rapid Antigen Test showed positive. Despite efforts to reach the tourist, his phone was initially switched off. Subsequently, contact was established when he reached Rajasthan's Dholpur."

This is the first case in eight months since the Omicron variant was last detected in Agra on May 9.

JN.1 Covid Variant: What You Need To Know

The JN.1 variant is the latest mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the causative agent of COVID-19. It is a subvariant of Omicron COVID variant. Like any other variants of this virus, the JN.1 has also changed its genetic code, especially in the spike protein region, making it more compatible to ditch the vaccine-induced immunity.

Considering its massive spread across the countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified this variant as a Variant of Interest (VOI). A VOI usually points to certain genetic markers that are connected to changes in how the virus binds to receptors.

JN.1 Symptoms

As per experts, an individual who is infected with the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 may experience a range of signs and symptoms, which can vary in severity. Some of the common symptoms of this variant are fever, cough, fatigue, throat pain, headache, runny nose, and loose motion. However, it's important to note that some of these symptoms of the JN.1 variant may overlap with those of the COVID-19 variants.

How To Stay Safe from JN.1 COVID-19 Sub Variant?

If you experience any of these symptoms, it's vital to isolate yourself immediately and get tested for COVID-19. Following quarantine protocols and cooperating with health officials are essential to curb the spread of the virus and protect yourself and your community. Some of the other measures that you can take to stay safe are:

Wear a good quality mask to protect yourself from catching the virus. Avoid going into the crowd as much as possible. Get tested as and when you notice any of the symptoms. Keep your diet and daily routine fixed to boost your body's natural immunity. Avoid high-risk areas where the chances of catching the COVID-19 virus are higher.

Stay alert, stay safe!