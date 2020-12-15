Italy is one of the European countries hit hardest by COVID-19 and one of the top 10 worst-affected countries globally. On Sunday Italy surpassed Britain to become the nation with the worst official coronavirus death toll in Europe. Though it registered 484 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday – one of its lowest one-day death counts in about a month – the number pushed its official toll to 64520 while Britain’s stood at 64267 as recorded by Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday Italy’s total coronavirus confirmed cases stood at 1843712 which is the 7th highest in the world according to the