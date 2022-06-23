COVID-19 Spike In Tamil Nadu: Omicron Sub-Variant BA.5 Detected In 25.2% Samples

Sudden spike in Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases due to Omicron subvariant, nearly 771 cases reported in one day.

There has been a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of Tamil Nadu. Nearly 771 cases were reported today. The presence of the Omicron variant BA.5 was spotted as the reason for the sudden increase in cases. This variant is considered more contagious than the others and could become the most dominant variant of Omicron. The CDC and the WHO has stated that both BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants are 'variants of concern'. These variants have increased severity and transmissibility. They have adverse impacts on treatments, diagnostics as well as vaccines. Researchers have stated that the BA.5 subvariant is more than four times likely to escape antibodies in fully vaccinated people.

This specific sub-variant has been identified in almost 25.2 per cent of the samples belonging to the SARS- CoV-2 variant after conducting genome sequencing on it.

The state Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar said to agencies that the basic weapon to counter this variant is by following the regular COVID protocols. "People must adhere to COVID-19 protocol as envisaged by the state Health Department and the presence of BA.5 sub-variant of the SARS- CoV 2 virus can be tackled by properly adhering to the COVID protocol. Moreover, everyone should take the vaccine to prevent the spread", stated Ma. Subramaniam, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, to agencies.

Here Is What You must do

The basic rule of prevention is to adhere to all COVID protocols.

Wearing masks at all times

Following proper hand hygiene

Social distancing

Following quarantine procedures if one is infected

Taking the COVID-19 booster dose

State Guidelines Of Tamil Nadu

The state of Tamil Nadu has issued new COVID guidelines especially for people who are at higher risks of contracting the virus, especially, elderly people and people with co morbidity. They will have to undergo COVID testing as a mandatory procedure. Other people who have symptoms like fever, loss of smell and taste, sore throat and international travelers will also have to undergo mandatory tests.