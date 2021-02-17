With Maharashtra witnessing a sudden surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned people of a second lockdown if COVID-19 protocols are not followed strictly. In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus and avoid another lockdown, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar took to the streets on Wednesday and appealed to the people with folded hands to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and follow all necessary Covid-19 protocols. Also Read - Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19: Other actors who survived the infection

Maharashtra continued to record more than 3,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the seventh day on Tuesday. The state is also the worst affected state in the country with total 2.07 million cases and 51,591 deaths reported so far. Also Read - AYUSH Ministry, WHO sign pact to promote use of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine

Nearly 60 per cent of the population are not following Covid-19 protocols, which has resulted in a sharp increase in Covid cases in the past one month, said Pednekar. Also Read - Covid-19 virus can survive four to seven days on glass, plastic and stainless steel

Pednekar, who took a suburban train from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), approached the commuters who were not wearing face masks and appealed them to follow the Covid protocols strictly. She was seen accompanied by a couple of officials and security personnel.

“I appeal to you all, do not force the government to impose another lockdown. Please follow all the protocols strictly. It’s in your hands to avoid another lockdown,” IANS quoted the Mayor as telling the Mumbai people. She also walked through overbridges, roads, lanes and bylanes to make sure everybody adhere to the physical distancing norms and wear face masks.

In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday ordered all authorities concerned to ban public processions, rallies, meetings and gatherings, besides making wearing face masks mandatory in public places.

Kerala is another state that has been contributing the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The southern state of India reported 4,937 fresh covid-19 cases on Tuesday, much higher than Maharashtra that logged 3,663 new cases on the same day. Together, the two states accounted for almost three-fourth of all cases recorded in the country on Tuesday. So far, Kerala has recorded 1.01 million Covid-19 cases and 4,016 deaths due to the disease, as per the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, India’s tally has gone up to nearly 11 million, and total mortality stands at 1,55,913, as of February 17. And as many as 89,99,230 people have been given Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination drive that began on January 16 .

(With inputs from IANS)