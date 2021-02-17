With Maharashtra witnessing a sudden surge in daily COVID-19 cases Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned people of a second lockdown if COVID-19 protocols are not followed strictly. In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus and avoid another lockdown Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar took to the streets on Wednesday and appealed to the people with folded hands to wear masks maintain physical distancing and follow all necessary Covid-19 protocols. Maharashtra continued to record more than 3000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the seventh day on Tuesday. The state is also the worst affected state in the country with