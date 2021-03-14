Thought coronavirus is over? Not yet. India on Sunday recorded 25320 COVID-19 infections the highest daily rise in 84 days taking the case tally to 11359048. According to Union health ministry data as many as 26624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death toll increased to 158607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities the highest in 44 days the data updated at 8 am showed. Spike In Number Of Active Cases The country's active caseload increased to 210544 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 per cent from 96.82 per cent on Saturday. The