COVID-19 Situation Worsening? Maharashtra Logs 1,081 New Cases In 24 Hours, Highest In Four Months

After witnessing a sharp drop in the daily cases, Maharashtra is now experiencing a surge in the numbers of COVID hospitalisations.

COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the world in late 2019, is certainly not over yet, the virus is still mutating and according to the experts, it will keep forming new variants for years to come. When the pandemic was at its peak, the World Health Organisation had warned that the virus will never go away, and this is coming true for Maharashtra.

After witnessing a sharp drop in the daily cases, the state is now experiencing a surge in the numbers of COVID hospitalisations. Is this a sign of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India? what awaits us? "No, the fourth wave has not started in the country yet, but if not taken seriously, the virus can cause another surge," say experts.

According to the latest data, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24. Taking cognisance of the worsening COVID situation in the state, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal asks all ward officials to ramp up testing on a war footing and ensure laboratories are proactive and fully staffed. The city is clocking around 8,000-9,000 tests daily. The officials have also warned that there can be a rise in the cases of asymptomatic COVID patients in the state.

