Many Indian states are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases amidst the vaccination programme. Maharashtra recorded reported over 15000 daily cases for three days in a row. The state added 16062 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking its overall caseload to 2314413. Maharashtra leads the national tally of Covid infections and contributes 56 per cent of active Covid cases in the country. Delhi continued to record above 400 fresh cases for the fourth day on Sunday. The city recorded 407 new coronavirus cases on Sunday with positivity rate estimated at 0.6 per cent. Earlier on Saturday Delhi recorded 419