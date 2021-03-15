Many Indian states are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases amidst the vaccination programme. Maharashtra recorded reported over 15,000 daily cases for three days in a row. The state added 16,062 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall caseload to 23,14,413. Maharashtra leads the national tally of Covid infections and contributes 56 per cent of active Covid cases in the country. Delhi continued to record above 400 fresh cases for the fourth day on Sunday. The city recorded 407 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with positivity rate estimated at 0.6 per cent. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi recorded 419 cases and 431 cases on Friday – the highest single-day spike in over two months – while the count on Thursday was 409. While the national capital is seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate has now doubled (it was limited to 0.3 per cent some days back), the situation is still under control, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday. Also Read - Massive spike in COVID-19 cases: India records nearly 23,000 fresh cases in one day

As long as the positivity rate is below 1 per cent, the COVID-19 situation will be under control in the national capital – the Minister said, as reported by IANS. He also cited the parameters set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which stated that the outbreak is under control if its daily reporting stays below 5 per cent of the examination conducted. “There are two benchmarks of positivity which could trigger a worry–5 per cent set by WHO and 1 per cent in general. There was a time when our positivity rate went beyond 15 per cent. However, the current positivity rate of Delhi is far from both parameters. The situation is under control now,” the news agency quoted him as saying. Also Read - COVID-19 surge continues in Maharashtra: Night curfew, full lockdown on weekends in Aurangabad

Rising cases may turn into a wave: Experts

Delhi’s positivity rate is also far below compared to many other states which are reporting a manifold rise. Gujarat’s positivity rate is three times of Delhi, Punjab reported six times more than the national capital and Maharashtra has thirty times more the rate of Delhi, the Health Minister said. Also Read - Health official tests COVID-19 positive days after receiving 2nd vaccine shot in Gujarat

However, health experts have expressed fear that the cases may soon turn into a wave if strict measures are not taken to contain the spread.

Speaking to IANS, Lalit Kant, former Head of Epidemiological and Communicable Diseases department at ICMR, stressed the need to reinforce strict measures to check the violation of Covid protocols. Meanwhile, Suneela Garg, Advisor to ICMR, feel that strengthening contact tracing and implementing micro containment strategy may help limit the infection spread.