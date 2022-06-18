live

COVID-19 Situation In India: Over 13,000 New Cases Recorded In A Day, Significant Rise Reported In Delhi

In the last 24 hours, India also recorded 23 new COVID-19 deaths. The country's daily positivity rate has slightly jumped to 2.73 per cent.

India's daily COVID-19 count has increase significantly, with 13,216 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday morning. The country had recorded 12,847 infections the previous day.

As many as 23 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded from across the country in the same period, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,840.

With these new cases, India's active caseload has increased to 68,108, accounting for 0.16 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate has slightly jumped to 2.73 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate is recorded at 2.47 per cent.

With the recovery of 8,148 patients in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.63 per cent.

Delhi reports significant rise in COVID cases

At 1,797, Delhi reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday, against 1,323 infections recorded on the previous day. One more death was also recorded in the national capital on the same day, as per the government health bulletin.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,843, and the city's COVID positivity rate has jumped to 8.18 per cent.

Currently, the total caseload of the city is recorded at 19,19,025 while the death toll has reached 26,226.

Kerala and Maharashtra are also seeing more than 1000 new cases daily.

India's COVID-19 Vaccination coverage exceeds 196 Cr

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196 Cr (1,96,00,42,768), achieved through 2,52,66,330 sessions, the Union Health Ministry updated on Saturday morning.

So far, more than 3.56 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket. Vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March16, 2022.

