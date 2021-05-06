India is in the grip of the deadly second wave of novel coronavirus which has already taken millions of lives worldwide. Amid the worsening situation, in a tragic incident, a Covid patient died on his way to the hospital after his family members pleaded for a hospital bed in front of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s official residence Cauvery. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccines In India: I Have Coronavirus, When Can I Get Vaccinated? All Your Questions Answered

Even though the CMO officials made arrangements for a bed and an ambulance, the patient was reportedly declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. The deceased person has identified as Satish, a resident of Ramohalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to sources in the CMO, Satish’s wife came along with her ailing husband aged around 50 years and staged a protest in front of the CM’s residence seeking a bed for her husband. Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccine For Adolescents: Canada Gives Nod To Pfizer Shot For 12 To 15 Year Olds

“After testing positive for Covid-19, my husband was convalescing at home. But unfortunately, his condition deteriorated, and we could not get him admitted to a hospital despite all our efforts,” the wailing wife told media persons. According to her, the family members searched all around Ramohalli, which has about a dozen hospitals, but none were ready to admit her husband citing non-availability of beds. “As the family was accompanied by a Covid patient, none were ready to evict them. After media persons intervened, the CMO officials within a short time arranged for a bed at the M.S. Ramaiah Hospital. An ambulance was also arranged, but the patient died on his way to the hospital,” the source said. Also Read - High-Intensity Exercises Can Increase The Chances of COVID-19 Spread, Learn Why

The woman complained that she ran from pillar to post in and around Ramohalli in search of a hospital bed for her husband, and even her continuous efforts to get in touch with the Covid control rooms also did not yield any result, as all the helpline numbers were busy for the last two days. “I could not bear to see my husband’s deteriorating health condition. Therefore, I came all the way from Ramohalli with great difficulty only to seek the CM’s intervention to get a bed for my husband, or else let him die here (in front of CM’s house),” the source told IANS quoting the woman.

India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities on Thursday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent.

The 3,980 new fatalities include 920 from Maharashtra, 353 from Uttar Pradesh, 346 from Karnataka, 311 from Delhi, 253 from Chhattisgarh, 181 from Haryana, 180 from Punjab, 167 from Tamil Nadu, 155 from Rajasthan, 141 from Jharkhand, 133 from Gujarat, 127 from Uttarakhand and 103 from West Bengal. A total of 2,30,168 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 72,662 from Maharashtra, 18,063 from Delhi, 16,884 from Karnataka, 14,779 from Tamil Nadu, 14,151 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,847 from West Bengal, 9,825 from Punjab, and 9,738 from Chhattisgarh.