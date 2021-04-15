India is currently witnessing a huge surge in the daily coronavirus cases from around the corners the experts are warning that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading at a very high speed and requires an extraordinary response to contain the virus. Addressing the media ”One robust way to respond to this new variant of the virus is to quickly go for a restrictive lockdown said Naresh Trehan top cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. The way Maharashtra had taken a decision the other states too should make a fast move... because time is precious. COVID-19 Double Mutant In India Regarding