It is advisable to avoid going to the temple, church or any place of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the novel coronavirus is highly contagious (meaning it spreads easily from person to person), health authorities have been advising people to limit social gatherings and time spent in crowded places. With the government relaxing the lockdown and allowing markets, schools and offices to reopen, there is a possibility of further rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. So, unless it is essential, people should continue to avoid going out, engaging in public activities, and attending religious places and places of worship.

A recent study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases suggested that attending a place of worship may be more dangerous than commuting in public transports.

Always practice social distancing when you go out

The study supported the idea that social distancing is strongly associated with a lower chance of getting infected with COVID-19. So, if you're going out, you should practice social distancing to the extent possible, the researchers said.

For the study, the researcher asked more than 1,000 Maryland residents about their social distancing practices in late June. They found that people who frequently attended church were at greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than those who used public transportation.

More precisely, the study found that people who frequently visited church were 16 times more likely to report that they had tested positive. On the other hand, people who commuted in public transports were 4 times more likely to report they tested positive.

Overall, spending more time in public was most strongly associated with COVID-19 infection.

The research team also found that older people, who face higher risks for serious COVID-19 consequences, were more likely to practice social distancing than younger people. According to the study, about 81% of people over 65 said they always followed social distancing guidelines during outdoor activities, as compared with 58% of people in the 18-24 age group.

What is the safe distance to protect against the coronavirus disease?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance from others to reduce your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19.

This because small liquid droplets are released from the nose or mouth when someone coughs, sneezes, or speaks. These droplets may contain the COVID-19 virus, if the person has the disease. If you are too close, you can breathe in these contaminated droplets.

When you’re in a crowded place, like religious places or public transports, you are more likely to come into close contact with someone that has COVID-19. In such places, it would more difficult to maintain physical distance of 1 metre (3 feet). Therefore, it is advisable to avoid crowded places to reduce your risk of exposure to the virus.

The WHO also encourages people to wear a fabric mask in public places, especially where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Also, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible. Hands can pick up the virus after touching contaminated surfaces and transfer it to the eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and infect you.

Regularly and thoroughly cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water may kill the virus that may be on your hands.