The COVID-19 infection affects people of all ages. However, elderly people and those with underlying health conditions like hypertension, diabetes or cardiovascular diseases are at a higher risk of getting the infection. Yes, this is what experts around the world are saying. They are not only more likely to be infected with the virus, but are also at the highest risk of experiencing severe symptoms from COVID-19. According to the WHO-China Joint Mission report, people with these health conditions are experiencing mortality rates 2-3-fold higher than the general population.

Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, said that the novel coronavirus can also affect the heart. This makes stroke survivors and people living with heart disease are more susceptible to the infection. “Not just lungs, but COVID-19 can directly affect the heart as well as. It can cause inflammation of the arteries, which can lead to blockage inside the arteries and consequently heart attack,” said Dr. Seth.

This viral infection can also worsen the condition in people with pre-existing heart disease. He noted that about 40 percent of the people who are admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 infection and become serious have heart or cardiovascular problems.

COVID-19 infects the heart in three ways

According to Dr. Seth, the novel coronavirus can infect the heart in three ways. “It is a systematic inflammatory reaction, which can infect the coronary arteries. “The virus can cause inflammation of the arteries, which can cause blockage inside the arteries and closure of the arteries,” he explained. “Due to this viral inflammation, people who have some coronary disease can experience plague rupture and suffer heart attack,”he added.

“Also, inflammation can cause myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle). It can weaken the heart muscle, and lead to heart failure. Inflammation of the heart due to this viral infection can also result in arrythmias (heart rhythm disturbances) and sudden cardiac death. Additionally, the viral inflammation can increase blood thickness and coagulation of the blood, which may result in heart attack,” he added.

What extra precautions can people with CVD and stroke survivors take?

Not just people with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and stroke survivors, everybody needs to take precautions. The first and foremost step is to avoid getting sick by taking established preventive measures like washing hands frequently, practising social isolation, etc. The high risk population, including people with CVD and stroke survivors, are also recommended to avoid going to hospitals for their routine check-ups to prevent exposure to this strain of coronavirus.

Keeping additional medications, for one month or two-months may be a good idea because the lockdown may make it difficult for you to get these medicines. Based on preliminary evidence, experts around the world suggest that COVID-19 can put you at a higher risk of having stroke. However, they say this is more likely in case of severe symptoms of this viral infections. So, if you are suffering from COVID-19, watch out for the symptoms of heart ailments and stroke. Warning signs of stoke, include face dropping, arm weakness, speech difficulty. Watch out for these signs to get immediate treatment.

