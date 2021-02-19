COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is rising on a daily basis. This has officials worried about a new wave that can disrupt daily life of citizens again. As per the latest state Public Health Department figures during the week February 8-14 the spike in cases in Amravati was 10.69 per cent followed by Wardha (4.62 per cent) Akola (4.27 per cent) Yavatmal (3.96 per cent) and Buldhana (2.28 per cent). Unnerved by the zooming numbers of COVID-19 cases in so many parts of Maharashtra the state government on Thursday announced a series of strict measures for Mumbai Akola Yavatmal and Amravati