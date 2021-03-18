India, in recent days, is seeing a sharp upward curve in new COVID-19 cases. This comes after the country experienced a few days drastic fall in new cases. While there may be many factors behind this, from emergence of new variants to change of season to complacency of the general population, the authorities are concerned, and PM Modi has also asked the chief ministers to take decisive action to avoid a second peak. Also Read - It’s official: California COVID-19 strains are variants of concern, says CDC

Highest single-day surge in India

India on Thursday recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since December last year, taking the total tally to 1,14,74,605. A single-day spike of 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6. The country has been registering an increase in cases for the eighth consecutive day. According to the data shared by the Home Ministry, the cases increased by 6,968 from the previous day, On Wednesday, the country had logged 28,903 cases of COVID-19. With death of 172 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,59,216 in India. The active caseload in country has mounted to 2,52,364, rising by over 17,958 cases from previous day. With the discharge of 17,741 patients in a day, a total of 1,10,63,025 persons have been discharged so far. A total of 10,63,379 tests were done on Tuesday.

National capital sees massive surge in new COVID-19 cases

The national capital reported 536 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. The city last reported over 500 cases on a single day on January 9 this year. With this, the overall tally of positive cases in Delhi has reached 6,45,025, while the death toll has touched 10,948 with the addition of three deaths on Wednesday. The data also showed that 319 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the national capital's cumulative recoveries to 6,31,375. A total of 80,856 new samples were tested for COVID-19 in Delhi on Wednesday, including 50,216 RT-PCR tests and 30,640 rapid antigen tests. Since last Thursday, Delhi has been reporting over 400 cases almost on a daily basis — 407 on Sunday, 419 on Saturday, 431 on Friday and 409 on Thursday.

Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

As a precautionary measure and to avoid spread of the viral disease during Holi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have imposed Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida from March 17 to April 30, which bans the congregation of more than 4 people at a place. This decision was also taken keeping in mind other festivals like Good Friday, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti and Hanuman Jayanti during this period. People in Noida will have to follow COVID-19 protocols at public places. This includes social distancing and wearing of masks in public.

Centre sounds word of caution

As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising across the country, the Centre has sounded a word of caution for states. The Central government said that the pandemic seems to be shifting to Tier II, Tier III cities and closer to rural areas. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 70 districts in 16 states have witnessed an increase of cases by more than 150 per cent from March 1 to March 15. These states include Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana. The situation is grim in Maharashtra.

Vaccine drive on track

So far, 3,71,43,255 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield‘ and ‘Covaxin’. More than 14 lakh doses were administered on a single day on Wednesday.

(With inputs from IANS)