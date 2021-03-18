India in recent days is seeing a sharp upward curve in new COVID-19 cases. This comes after the country experienced a few days drastic fall in new cases. While there may be many factors behind this from emergence of new variants to change of season to complacency of the general population the authorities are concerned and PM Modi has also asked the chief ministers to take decisive action to avoid a second peak. Highest single-day surge in India India on Thursday recorded 35871 new COVID-19 cases the highest single-day rise since December last year taking the total tally to 11474605.