COVID-19 Restrictions To Be Reimposed In Delhi? DDMA’s Crucial Meeting Tomorrow As Cases Rise

Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID cases. In a recent survey, researchers have revealed that the state saw a spike of 500 per cent in cases in the last 15 days.

Amid a fresh surge in COVID cases across Delhi-NCR in the past few days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a crucial meeting on Wednesday to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and hybrid modes of offline and online teaching for school children. According to the officials, the meeting will be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and will review the COVID situation in the national capital.

This comes weeks after the Delhi health department issued an order stating that no fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi. The state government had withdrawn the fine of Rs 500 due to a drop in cases, earlier this month. However, now that the cases are rising again, experts are claiming that this was not an ideal situation.

Speaking to the media, an official said, "In view of the UP government today making it compulsory for residents of six National Capital Region (NCR) cities of the state, the mandatory mask use in Delhi is most likely to be discussed with reimposing fines for its strict implementation during the meeting."

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the capital Lucknow and six NCR districts including Noida and Ghaziabad. The decision was taken in view of the sudden spike in Covid cases in some adjoining states.

Offline Mode To Comeback?

In tomorrow's meeting, the DDMA will also discuss the offline and online modes of teaching at schools. This comes following a rise in COVID cases among the school kids. According to the reports, as many as 33 school students tested positive for coronavirus in Noida over the last 24 hours. In the view of the worsening situation in the schools across Delhi-NCR, the authorities have sprung into action. They are taking various measures, these include:

Frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum. In Haryana, it is mandatory that no schools in the state can make it mandatory for students to attend physical classes at a time when scores of students and staff in institutes across NCR cities have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

(With inputs from agencies)

