In the past few months there has been growing evidence that vitamin D can lower the odds of developing respiratory infections like cold and flu. It is believed that people with a deficiency have a weak immune system which makes them more susceptible to developing coronavirus. Now researchers from Penn State University in the US are trying to find whether vitamin D could help ward off or alleviate the symptoms of coronavirus. The Aim Of The Study A team of researchers including virologist Troy Sultan and Girish Kirimanjiswara are all set to find out how vitamin D regulates the immune