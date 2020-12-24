A new study has shown that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to six months and maybe longer. Also Read - Has new strain of Covid-19 virus already entered India? This is what health ministry says

The results bode well for vaccines, which provoke the immune system to make antibodies — substances that attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. Also Read - Covid-19: Another variant of coronavirus found in UK from South Africa

Effectiveness Of Antibodies From Natural Covid-19 Infections

Researchers found that people with antibodies from natural infections were “at much lower risk … on the order of the same kind of protection you’d get from an effective vaccine,” of getting the virus again, said Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute. Also Read - Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops further, shipment of vaccine likely next week

“It’s very, very rare” to get reinfected, he said.

The institute’s study had nothing to do with cancer — many federal researchers have shifted to coronavirus work because of the pandemic.

Both studies used two types of tests. One is a blood test for antibodies, which can linger for many months after infection. The other type of test uses nasal or other samples to detect the virus itself or bits of it, suggesting current or recent infection.

One study, published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine, involved more than 12,500 health workers at Oxford University Hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Among the 1,265 who had coronavirus antibodies at the outset, only two had positive results on tests to detect active infection in the following six months and neither developed symptoms.

That contrasts with the 11,364 workers who initially did not have antibodies; 223 of them tested positive for the infection in the roughly six months that followed.

“There Is Still A Chance …”

The National Cancer Institute study involved more than 3 million people who had antibody tests from two private labs in the United States. Only 0.3% of those who initially had antibodies later tested positive for the coronavirus, compared with 3% of those who lacked such antibodies.

“It’s very gratifying” to see that the Oxford researchers saw the same risk reduction — 10 times less likely to have a second infection if antibodies were present, Sharpless said.

His institute’s report was posted on a website scientists use to share research and is under review at a major medical journal.

The findings are “not a surprise … but it’s really reassuring because it tells people that immunity to the virus is common,” said Joshua Wolf, an infectious disease specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis who had no role in either study.

Antibodies themselves may not be giving the protection, they might just be a sign that other parts of the immune system, such as T cells, are able to fight off any new exposures to the virus, he said.

“We don’t know how long-lasting this immunity is,” Wolf added. Cases of people getting COVID-19 more than once have been confirmed, so “people still need to protect themselves and others by preventing reinfection.”

Covid-19 – What Are Antibodies And What Is Their Function?

When a virus infects a host, it invades the host cells and replicates (makes copies of itself). One way that our immune system protects us is to remove the virus from the body before it gets the chance to infect a cell. The immune system has cells called B lymphocytes which make proteins called antibodies. Antibodies recognise invading pathogens such as viruses and bind to them. Then the antibodies neutralise or destroy the virus so that it can’t infect the host cell.

B lymphocytes also form memory cells which “remember” the pathogen. This enables the host to produce antibodies faster if there’s an infection by that virus in the future.

Why It’s Still Essential To Take Precautions

Globally, there have been a few accounts of patients who have tested positive, then negative, then positive again for COVID-19. But, if you have ever tested positive, there is a chance you could contract the virus again. And you could possibly infect other people.

All you have to do is to maintain and follow the pandemic restrictions. Never leave your house without wearing a mask properly. Keep your hands clean and wash them again and again to stop the spread of the virus. Also, do not ignore any of the symptoms.

India’s Fight Against Covid-19

On Thursday, India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,23,778 with 24,712 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 96.93 lakh. The death toll increased to 1,46,756 with 312 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,93,173 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.75 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day.

(With inputs from Agencies)