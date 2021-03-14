In a shocking incident, a man tested positive for novel coronavirus even after getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the reports, the man is a Hawai’i healthcare worker and had received both the vaccine doses against the virus earlier this year. Also Read - COVID-19 spike in India: Country records biggest single-day jump, what are we heading towards?

Speaking to the media, the Department of Health (DOH) said that the case was associated with recent travel to the mainland. The worker had traveled to several multiple cities in the mainland U.S. after receiving the vaccine doses which the authority is saying can be the reason behind him testing positive for coronavirus again. Also Read - New COVID-19 variant detected in Brazil: Can existing coronavirus vaccines keep you safe?

“Pre-travel testing was performed for the individual and a travel companion in preparation for returning to Hawai‘i. Results were received after the travelers arrived back in Hawai’i; both individuals tested positive,” DOH was quoted as saying. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee tested COVID positive, actor self-quarantining at home

Can you test positive for COVID-19 after getting the vaccine?

According to the health experts, getting vaccinated can keep you safe but you need to still follow the basic pandemic rules such as — social distancing, wearing masks, hand sanitizing, etc. Failing to do these can put you at risk.

“Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others. However, the benefits of relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements and reducing social isolation may outweigh the residual risk of fully vaccinated people becoming ill with COVID-19 or transmitting the virus to others,” CDC said in a statement earlier.

What Should You Do To Stop The Virus From Spreading?

The answer is — do not let your guards down! The vaccines are here but the virus has also not left us. Exposing yourself to infront of the COVID-19 infected individuals can up your risk of catching the virus again. Yes, you can expose yourself to all those who are also ‘fully’ vaccinated. Two doses of this vaccine also can keep you safe for a limited period of time and doesn’t give you the freedom to roam around without masks. Stay alert and stay safe!