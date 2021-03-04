India is currently witnessing mass vaccination programs for novel coronavirus. In the second phase of the inoculation drive that started on March 1 people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi. While people will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals pan India those taking the shots at private hospitals will have to pay. The charges for getting COVID-19 vaccines at private hospitals are Rs 250. Earlier this week the government also announced that the hospitals will be providing vaccines against