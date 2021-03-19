After an alarming surge in fresh cases of Covid-19 in Punjab the state government has ordered massive statewide restriction that will come into force from Saturday. This comes after the active caseload skyrocketed to 11942 on Tuesday. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered that all educational institutions other than medical and nursing colleges will remain closed till March 31. Only 50 per cent of the people who usually visit the cinema halls will be allowed at one given time. Only 100 people in the mall at one time. And malls multiplexes theatres etc. will remain closed on Sundays. Appealing to the