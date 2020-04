A strong immune system is the key to keep diseases at bay, especially now as the COVID-19 infection is spreading like a wildfire. Eating a balanced diet consisting of adequate protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals is vital to support your immunity. There are many foods that can help strengthen your immune system and improve your body’s ability to fight off infections.

Experts at the healthtech company Reverse Factor have compiled a list of such immune-boosting foods. Two surprising items in the list are “panta bhaat” and drumsticks. For many, “panta bhaat” may be something they are hearing for the first time. But this is a common recipe eaten in different regions of the country. However, it is known by different names. It is a very easy recipe made with plain steamed rice and water. How to make it – simply soak some plain steamed rice in water overnight and eat it the next morning along with water.

Experts at Reverse Factor said it’s a natural probiotic which is excellent for a healthy gut. Besides boosting your immunity, “panta bhaat” helps in curing gastro issues and regulates good bowel movement, they stated.

The list also includes drumsticks, coconut water with lemon, pumpkin seeds and red capsicum. Besides eating the right food, one should also follow healthy lifestyle habits, avoid stress, do pranayam, take proper rest and maintain hygiene, the experts added.

They also suggested to follow certain eating habits for improving overall health. These include eating cooked food, eating fruits in empty stomach, having one small bowl of cucumber and carrot before lunch, drinking at least two litres of water daily, and avoiding junk food. Here are a few other foods that can help boost your immune system:

Tea

Tea is a rich source of antioxidants called polyphenols and flavonoids that are credited with boosting immune function. These compounds may also help lower risk of heart disease. Green tea has more health benefits than black tea and it is attributed to its lack of processing. Green tea has been shown to improve blood flow and lower cholesterol. Some researchers also claim that it may help in reducing cancer risk.

Broccoli

This green vegetable is a powerhouse of nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and various antioxidants essential for better immunity. One cup of broccoli is said to provide as much vitamin C as an orange. It is also high in beta-carotene, potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron and B vitamins (B1, B2, B3, and B6). All these nutrients help keep the immune system at its top form. Broccoli also contains glutathione (GSH) which is often referred to as the body’s master antioxidant. It helps prevent damage to important cellular components caused by reactive oxygen species such as free radicals, peroxides, lipid peroxides, and heavy metals.

Garlic

Garlic has been known for ages for its immune boosting properties. It contains many unique phytonutrients, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that have proven health benefits. Garlic has antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal properties. Eating garlic may help reduce the severity of colds, flu and other viral infections. The antioxidants in garlic can fight free radicals that play a role in Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, cancers, and other conditions.

Spinach

Packed with vitamin C, many antioxidants, and beta carotene, spinach can boost the body’s ability to fight infections. Spinach is considered as a superfood, thanks to its high content of folate, vitamin A, vitamin C, fibre, magnesium, and iron. It can provide the body with necessary nutrients for cell division and DNA repair. You can get the maximum benefits from spinach by eating it raw or lightly cooked, which helps preserve its nutrients.

Ginger

This spicy root has been used in cooking and medicine since ancient times. Ginger has antibacterial and antiviral properties. It is known to improve digestion, reduce nausea and help fight the flu and common cold, among other benefits. Ginger also contains antioxidant compounds that have potent anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. The antioxidants in ginger can fight against free radicals and reduce risk of arthritis, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and may other conditions.

With inputs from IANS