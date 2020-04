Fruits and veggies, loaded with antioxidants and other vital micro and macro nutrients, are ideal for boosting the functions of your white blood cells. @Shutterstock

We all know that certain foods can work as miracle drugs for many health conditions. Unfortunately, scientists haven’t yet been able to find a food that can prevent or cure COVID-19. Having said that, we shouldn’t forget that general wisdom in the medical field says that bolstering your immunity with a healthy diet can reduce your risk of many diseases and even decrease the intensity of an infection. This theory applies to the COVID-19 virus too, which has shaken the world, affecting millions and killing thousands.

Your body depends on white blood cells, important members in the family of immune cells, to produce antibodies that fend off viruses like COVID-19. Fruits and veggies, loaded with antioxidants and other vital micro and macro nutrients, are ideal for boosting the functions of your white blood cells.

Boost your immunity to prevent COVID-19

According to Dr Gowri Kulkarni, MBBS, MRCGP (INT), a strong immunity is important because it leads to milder symptoms and faster recovery. She also cautions that people with chronic diseases need to take extra care and maintain good health. They need to take their medication on time so that they have a strong immunity.

According to her, cooked food will not spread virus. Home cooked food is better, more nutritious and will increase immunity. Dr Kulkarni also says that Indians are known to have better immunity and they can boost it more by including more of vitamins C, D, probiotics and zinc-rich foods to their diet. Regular exercise, be it dancing, jogging, yoga or any breathing techniques, will also help in improving immunity. She also asks everybody to stay healthy by drinking enough water and being stress-free.

Here, we guide you through some crucial vitamins and minerals that will strengthen your immunity and reduce the risk of this coronavirus infection.

Vitamin A

This nutrient aids in the process of producing antibodies that help your body neutralize invading pathogens. Hence, it is essential for a strong immune system. It also improves respiratory health.

Food sources: This vitamin is easily available in common foods. Oily fish like salmon and tuna, egg yolks, tofu, nuts, seeds, cheese, legumes and whole grains are a rich source of this immunity-boosting nutrient. You can also add leafy green vegetables and veggies that are yellow and orange in colour to your diet. These contain beta-carotene, which h your body converts to vitamin A.

B vitamins

The vitamins B6, B9 and B12 stimulate the production of more killer cells in your body. These killer cells destroy the infected cells and keeps diseases away. It boosts immunity and helps your body defend itself from viral and bacterial dangers.

Food sources: For vitamin B6, include fish, cereals, legumes, green leafy veggies, fruit, nuts, fish, chicken and meat to your diet. Green leafy veggies also contain vitamin B9, also known as folate, as does legumes, nuts and seeds. For vitamin B12 have more of eggs, meat and dairy.

Vitamin C

This nutrient helps you fight against the damaging effects of free radicals. It protects your cells from oxidative stress. In this way, it improves your body’s capacity to fight off pathogens. This nutrient also stimulates the production of some special cells in your body, neutrophils, lymphocytes and phagocytes, that helps your immune system to fight invaders.

Food sources: Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and limes are good sources of this nutrient. You can also have berries, kiwifruit, broccoli, tomatoes and capsicum.

Vitamin D

This nutrient is essential for some of your immune cells to function properly. This vitamin offers protection from acute respiratory infections.

Food sources: Exposure to sun is the best way to get this vitamin. But there are some food sources too. Eggs and fish are good sources. You can also get vitamin D from fortified cereals and other foods.

Vitamin E

It reduces the oxidative stress that your body goes through when fighting off a pathogen. It can also repair damaged tissues and reduce inflammation.

Food sources: Most nuts, green leafy vegetables and vegetables oils are rich in vitamin E.