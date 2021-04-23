The COVID-19 pandemic is raging on unabated and vaccines are available only for adults. Though some vaccine developers have started trials on vaccines for children there is nothing concrete yet. With no vaccines planned for children and a rising trend of them being infected in the past two months the only solution seems to be stricter surveillance say doctors. COVID-19 positive children who have been advised home isolation should follow precautionary guidelines to ensure better recovery while preventing the spread of this virus. In view of this doctors from BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital has drawn up the guidelines for home