The COVID-19 pandemic is raging on unabated and vaccines are available only for adults. Though some vaccine developers have started trials on vaccines for children, there is nothing concrete yet. With no vaccines planned for children and a rising trend of them being infected in the past two months, the only solution seems to be stricter surveillance, say doctors. COVID-19 positive children who have been advised home isolation should follow precautionary guidelines to ensure better recovery while preventing the spread of this virus. In view of this, doctors from BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital has drawn up the guidelines for home care of COVID positive children. Also Read - Delhi sees highest-ever COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, positivity rate at 36.24

Expert tips from doctors

Commenting on home isolation guidelines for children, Dr Rachna Sharma, Sr Consultant, Paediatric Intensive Care & Pulmonology, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital said, “With everyday preventive actions it is possible to help check the further spread of coronavirus. Younger children who have been advised home isolation must be placed in a well-ventilated room with attached toilet. A dedicated caregiver must be identified for the child. The child should also drink plenty of fluids to keep him or her well-hydrated. As far as new-borns who are corona positive, breast feeding should be continued. Mother should practice routine hand hygiene and wears a mask while doing so. If the mother is unable to breastfeed, her milk can be expressed after following hand hygiene measures. Thereafter, the infant can be fed this milk by the caregiver.” Also Read - Pregnancy During Pandemic May Take a Toll on Your Mental Health: Harvard Researchers Explain Why

Stress on proper hygiene

Elaborating on hand hygiene and waste-disposal guidelines for the patient and the caregiver, Dr Sharma further added, “Hand hygiene measures should be regularly followed as also before and after removal of gloves and mask. Visible dirty hands should be cleaned using soap and water, while an alcohol-based hand rub should be frequently used too. It is advisable to use disposable paper towels for hand drying. If these are not readily available, clean cloth towels can be used but must be replaced frequently. While the onus of disposal of infectious waste is on the local sanitary authority, Covid-19 positive people and caregivers should dispose gloves, masks, and other waste during home isolation in a waste bin which is covered with a lid.” Also Read - 100 Sikh Pilgrims Returning From Pakistan After Baisakhi Test Positive For COVID-19

Tips for caregivers

Talking about guidelines to be followed by caregivers of Covid-19 positive children, Dr Sharma said, “It is imperative for caregivers to wear surgical masks at all times and change them every 6-8 hours. It is in the best interest of the caregiver to avoid direct contact with the body fluid of the infected child, in particular, the oral or respiratory secretions and stool. They must use disposable gloves and a mask while handling any soiled linen or body fluids. Additionally, they must clean and disinfect surfaces such as toilet or furniture in the room which are frequently touched on a daily basis. A household bleach or 1% hypochlorite can be used. To clean the patient’s clothes, linen, and towels, a regular detergent in hot water or a machine wash at 60-90°C should be done.”

Guidelines for COVID-19 positive children

The following are some useful tips that can be followed to manage COVID-19 in children and their caregivers:

Keep the child in well-ventilated room with an attached toilet

Keep the child away from elderly, pregnant women, other children, and persons with co-morbidities

Assign a dedicated caregiver

Keep them well hydrated

Newborns can be breastfed after the mother observes hand hygiene routine and wears mask

If required, Covid-19 positive mother can give expressed milk to the child via the caregiver

No social gatherings or visitors should be allowed in the house

Dedicated linen and eating utensils should be used for the child and kept separately

Guidelines for care givers

If you are the caregiver of your child, you need to keep a few things in mind.

Wear surgical masks at all times and change every 6-8 hours

Avoid direct contact with the body fluid of the infected child – oral or respiratory secretions and stool

Use disposable gloves and a mask to handle soiled linen or body fluids

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as toilet or furniture in the room which are on a daily basis. Clean using household bleach or 1% hypochlorite

Clean the patient’s clothes, linen, and towels, by using a regular detergent in hot water or a machine wash at 60-90°C

Hand hygiene guidelines

Hygiene is extremely important if you want to stop transmission. Follow these tips.

Diligently follow hand hygiene measures

Practice hand hygiene before and after removal of gloves and mask.

Clean visibly dirty hands with soap and water

Use alcohol-based hand rub frequently

Use disposable paper towels for hand drying. Alternatively use clean cloth towels. Replace frequently

Dispose gloves, masks, and other waste in a waste bin with lid

(With inputs from BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital)