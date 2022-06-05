COVID-19 Positive Bollywood Actors: Now SRK, After Kartik, Aditya And Katrina

SRK COVID POSITIVE

Shahrukh khan COVID-19 positive: King Khan of Bollywood has been infected with corona, while Katrina Kaif has recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 positive Bollywood actors: Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is often in the news due to his films. But recently, he has been in the headlines due to his grand party to celebrate his 50th birthday. It is being said that out of the guests who attended Karan Johar's party, 55 people are COVID positive.

The King of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, has tested positive for COVID-19. After Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, now Shahrukh, is also in the grip of this deadly virus. Akshay Kumar and Katrina have also recently recovered from COVID. Let us tell you that all the Bollywood celebs attended Karan Johar's birthday party. At the same time, these celebs have also recently been spotted at IIFA 2022. However, there has been no statement from Karan Johar or any other celebrity. At the same time, according to reports, it has been described as a rumour.

Bollywood Actors Who Got COVID-19 Positive

Although actor Aditya Roy Kapur has not yet confirmed this, as per media reports, the launch of his film 'Om: The Battle Within' (has been rescheduled due to the COVID infection). At the same time, Karthik Aryan himself informed his fans about being COVID positive with a funny caption on his social media post.

Who All Attended Karan Johar's Party?

On May 25, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended Karan Johar's birthday party.

With the increasing corona cases in Mumbai, the BMC has issued new alerts instructing film studios not to hold parties in the K-West ward. Let us tell you that COVID cases in the country are slowly increasing again. In many states of India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the state government has become strict, and appeals are also being made to the people there to wear masks in public places.