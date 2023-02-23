COVID-19 Phobia: Gurugram Woman Locks Herself Up With Son For 3 Years; Husband Denied Entry

Corona phobia is an emerging anxiety that is specific to COVID-19

In a strange instance, the fear of contracting COVID-19 led a woman in Gurugram to lock herself up with her son in their house for almost three years. The parent and the child have been rescued by the police and health authorities of the city.

The incident came to light in Gurugram's Maruti Kunj area. The woman has been identified as Munmun Majhi who had a 10-year-old child. Reportedly, police, health and child welfare officials had broken into her house through the main door and the two were rescued on Tuesday. Both have been shifted to a civil hospital in the city for further treatment.

As per reports, the woman was in extreme fear of the infection and didn't even allow her working husband to enter the house. Sujan Majhi, an engineer and her husband was denied entry to the house after he stepped out for work when the restrictions were eased following the first lockdown in 2020.

The woman's husband was reportedly staying in touch with the family through a video call. He was initially staying with relatives and eventually shifted to a different house in the same locality to stay in touch with his wife and son. Reportedly, the husband was bearing all monetary responsibilities all this while.

The woman's escalated fear led her to use an induction heater to cook after she had got the cylinder replaced. Meanwhile, the son was taking classes online.

As per reports, her husband had made multiple attempts to persuade her but all went in vain. The woman was reportedly too rigid in her decision and insisted that she wouldn't let her and the child free unless there was a COVID-19 vaccine for children below 12 years of age. After failed attempts made by the relatives, the woman's husband reached out to the police who further informed the other concerning authorities.

Reportedly, the police had to forcefully invade the front door to rescue them.

