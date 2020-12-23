Certain medical conditions like heart disease cancer chronic kidney disease diabetes and obesity are known to increase the risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Existing data also shows that the novel coronavirus can cause lasting harm to the lungs and other organs leading to serious medical complications. In yet another discovery researchers have found secondary bloodstream infections in severe Covid-19 patients. Covid-19 patients with a secondary bloodstream infection are more likely to be sicker require longer hospital stays as well as have a higher risk of dying in the hospital revealed a new study published in the journal Clinical Infectious