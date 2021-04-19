Several studies have reported that there are several factors that can up the risk of Covid-19 in people and physical inactivity is one of them. According to a new report a lack of exercise among Covid-19 patients can heighten the risk of more severe symptoms and a higher risk of death. People who were inactive for two years before the pandemic began were more likely to get hospitalized need intensive care and die. Lack Of Exercise And Covid-19 As per the study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine physical inactivity is one of the major three risk factors