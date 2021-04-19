Several studies have reported that there are several factors that can up the risk of Covid-19 in people, and physical inactivity is one of them. According to a new report, a lack of exercise among Covid-19 patients can heighten the risk of more severe symptoms and a higher risk of death. People who were inactive for two years before the pandemic began were more likely to get hospitalized, need intensive care and die. Also Read - Brain damage from COVID-19 infection is a reality even in absence of virus in the brain

Lack Of Exercise And Covid-19

As per the study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, physical inactivity is one of the major three risk factors for serious coronavirus disease, surpassing only advanced age and a history of organ transplant. The authors of the study found that lack of exercise was the strongest risk factor across all risk factors, including hypertension, smoking and obesity.

For the study, the team examined the data of 48,440 adults in the US infected with Covid-19 between January to October 2020 to determine if a lack of exercise increases the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, admission into ICU, and death. The average age of the participants involved in the study was 47, and three out of five were women. The average body mass index (BMI) was 31. Half of the people involved didn't have an underlying illness, such as diabetes, heart or kidney disease or chronic lung condition. Among these, 15 per cent of patients did 0-10 minutes of physical activity per week, more than 80 per cent did 11-49 minutes/week and 7 per cent were active with more than 150 minutes/week.

People Following A Sedentary Lifestyle Are At Twice The Risk Of Infection

After the analysis, the team found that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were twice more likely to be admitted to the hospital as compared to those who were most active. As per study results, 73 per cent of these patients more susceptible to need intensive care and 2.5 per cent more likely to die because of the coronavirus infection. As compared to patients who do intermittent physical activity, people who don’t exercise at all were 20 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital, 10 per cent more likely to need intensive care and 32 per cent more likely to die.

Exercise Regularly To Reduce Risk For Severe Covid-19

Since the study was observational, it does not prove that exercise eliminates the risk of severe Covid, but that people who exercise are less likely to fall seriously ill. As per the study results, the scientists say that people who briskly walk for half an hour in a week are more likely to safeguard themselves against Covid-19.

While regular exercise is an important factor to lessen the risk of severe Covid, but it does not in a way that someone who exercises regularly should skip the vaccine. People who are eligible to get vaccinated should get the Covid jab as soon as possible to protect themselves against the deadly disease.

