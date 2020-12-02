There is now a high possibility of the COVID-19 vaccine being here as early as December or maybe early next year. Countries across the world have said that it will first be given to people in the high-risk groups like healthcare workers and the elderly. So, the general population may have to wait for a while before they have access to the vaccine. Now, another debate that is doing the rounds is whether the vaccine should be given to people who have the infection and people who have recovered and developed antibodies against the disease. Antibodies in recovered patients provide a certain amount of immunity against the virus. So, by not giving such people the vaccine, doses can be saved for others. But does this make sense? Also Read - UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine

The Union Health Ministry hinted on Tuesday that the people infected with COVID-19 or those who have recovered and exhibit antibodies against the viral disease could also come under the ambit of vaccination drive for the immunisation of people against the coronavirus infection. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that this process is already in the mandate of a national expert group for vaccine administration, headed by V.K. Paul, member, NITI Aayog (health). “They are contemplating the issue, but nothing is concrete as yet,” he said while addressing a press conference. Also Read - COVID-19 could cause ‘hidden’ lung damage that can make you ill for months

Countries contemplating technicalities

Bhushan also said that many countries are contemplating the matter of whether patients suffering from COVID-19 or those who have developed its antibodies should be included in the immunisation drive. Meanwhile, divulging into the technicalities of the matter, Balram Bhargava, Director-General (DG), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said, “There are two important issues linked with the immunisation of such a set of people. If someone has antibodies against the COVID-19 infection, and a vaccine is given to that person, would he or she develop any vaccine associated adverse reaction? Secondly, if we consider the presence of antibodies and avoid the administration of vaccines to the person, would we be able to spare our vaccine doses?” Also Read - Novel coronavirus infections may have been 'present in US as early as December'

No adverse reaction in people with active infection

However, answering the points raised, Bhargava said that there are enough data from different trials that show that the vaccine related adverse reaction does not happen even if the dose is administered to a person having active COVID infection. “However, the discussion is still going on internationally regarding its implementation,” he added.

Priority groups identified

Bhargava also said that the World health Organization (WHO) has clearly stated after assessment of the solidarity trials of the vaccines that one does not need to measure the antibodies before administering the vaccine or even find out if the person receiving the dose has contracted the COVID-19 disease. “The current mandate of WHO gives a go-ahead for vaccination to such a set of people,” he added. The Centre has formed tentative guidelines for vaccine administration to the priority groups. The government has divided the prioritisation under four groups — healthcare workers, people above 65 years of age, people aged between 50 and 65 years, and lastly, people below 50 years with underlying conditions.

(With inputs from IANS)