As the national capital still reels under the extreme crisis for oxygen leading to deaths of several COVID-19 patients the Delhi government on Thursday said that all the Covid infected patients living in home isolation in Delhi would now find life-saving oxygen cylinders through online booking. Amid a surge in demand for oxygen cylinders across the national capital. The government also assured that it has set up a new system to ensure the smooth availability of cylinders. In a notification issued by the health department of the Delhi government on Thursday district authorities have been directed to look after the