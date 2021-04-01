In its bid to control the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the state the Maharashtra government has scaled up its testing tracking and tracing capacity. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday also said that there is no shortage of beds medicines and doctors in the state. Despite this assurance a Covid-19 patient died in Nashik after allegedly being refused admission by several hospitals. As per the media report the deceased identified as Babasaheb Kole visited several private hospitals on Tuesday seeking admission for Covid-19 treatment but was refused every time. Later he was taken to a government hospital