In its bid to control the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the state, the Maharashtra government has scaled up its testing, tracking and tracing capacity. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday also said that there is no shortage of beds, medicines and doctors in the state. Despite this assurance, a Covid-19 patient died in Nashik after allegedly being refused admission by several hospitals.

As per the media report, the deceased, identified as Babasaheb Kole, visited several private hospitals on Tuesday seeking admission for Covid-19 treatment, but was refused every time. Later he was taken to a government hospital where he was provided with an oxygen mask and cylinder as his oxygen levels had apparently fallen drastically – his wife told mediapersons. Disappointed over the apathy and attitude of the private hospitals, the 37-year-old on Wednesday evening staged a sit-in protest outside the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), wearing the oxygen mask connected with the black cylinder. Sometime later, an NMC ambulance picked him up and shifted him to a civic hospital. But by midnight, his oxygen levels had plummeted to around 40 per cent, against the normal 95 per cent, and breathed his last around 1 a.m.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the NMC Commissioner Kailash Jadhav has asked the Nashik Police to launch a probe and find out the person/s who may have provoked the patient to stage the agitation.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

Currently, Maharashtra is witnessing over 30,000 daily fresh COVID-19 cases. The maximum patients and deaths are recorded from the Mumbai-Pune-Nashik triangle. The state reported its highest-ever single-day spike on March 28 with 40,414 new Covid-19 cases. The numbers dipped to 31,643 and 27,918 in the next two days. But shot up again on Wednesday, reporting 39,544 new cases and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the first time since October 20, 2020, that more than 200 deaths have been recorded in a day. Overall, the state COVID tally has crossed 28-lakh including over 54,500 deaths due to the disease. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had alerted people to be ready for stringent measures in the coming days.

