The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in late 2019, has killed more than 3.35 million people and infected 161.5 million more worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University. But the pandemic is far from over. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reportedly warned that the second year of this pandemic would be far more deadly than the first. Meanwhile, in Japan campaigners are calling for the Olympics to be scrapped, as Covid cases spike in the country.

India has the second highest number of infections

According to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the current global caseload and death toll stood at 161,548,671 and 3,352,915, respectively. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,893,031 and 585,224, respectively. While India follows in the second place in terms of infections, with 24,046,809 cases, Brazil comes second in terms of deaths with 432,628 fatalities.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,519,525), France (5,909,386), Turkey (5,095,390), Russia (4,866,641), the UK (4,462,603), Italy (4,146,722), Spain (3,604,799), Germany (3,588,502), Argentina (3,269,466) and Colombia (3,084,460), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (262,317), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,930), Italy (123,927), Russia (113,182) and France (107,584).

Steps to boost COVID-19 vaccine availability in India

United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that India needs to collaborate with other countries to boost its COVID-19 vaccine availability and inoculate its entire population.

“It’s a very very large country with a population of about 1.4 billion people, you only have a couple of percentage of the people who are fully vaccinated and over about 10 percent or so that have at least one dose so you’ve got to work out arrangements with other countries, other companies at the same time as ramping up your own capability of making vaccines, ” he told ANI.

On May 13, the Indian government announced the decision to extend the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, based on the recommendation of the COVID-19 Working Group. However, no change in the interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended.

Fauci finds this approach reasonable. “When you are in a very difficult situation, the way you are in India, you have to try and figure out ways to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as you can, so I believe that it is a reasonable approach to do,” Fauci told the news agency.

With inputs from agencies