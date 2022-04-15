COVID-19 Pandemic Not Over Yet: Wearing Mask Still Mandatory In These Countries

South Korea has decided to lift all social-distancing rules from next week, except for the mask mandate.

Countries around the world are gradually inching back towards normalcy and COVID-related restrictions are being lifted. However, mask use mandate continues in some countries.

South Korea

South Korea has decided to lift all social-distancing rules from next week, except for the mask mandate. During a pandemic-tackling meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that wearing mask indoors will be inevitable for a considerable time. The decision on whether to lift the outdoor mask mandate will be taken two weeks later.

Current restrictions like midnight curfew, the cap on 10 people for private gatherings, 299-person limit on events, 70-per cent capacity cap on religious activities will be all lifted from next week, he stated.

Greece

Greece Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday announced that from May 1, they will further ease its Covid-19 restrictions such as mandatory vaccination or recovery certificate for accessing indoor spaces, Covid-19 test requirements for students and teachers, fine on unvaccinated people, etc. However, the country has decided to keep the face mask mandate in place for indoor public places until May 31.

New Zealand

New Zealand further relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions earlier this month, moving to the second highest Orange settings under its Covid Protection Framework, which means no indoor capacity limits and no seated and separated rule for hospitality venues. But under Orange, people are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.

Finland

Meanwhile, Finland has decided to do away with its general face mask use recommendation. However, the country's health authority still advises people to wear face mask while on public transport, in indoor public settings and at Covid-19 testing and treatment facilities. People with respiratory symptoms and those exposed to coronavirus are also recommended to continue wearing masks. The Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in its press release also reiterated that symptomatic people should stay at home until their symptoms have subsided.

India

Last month, the Indian government revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures in the wake of the declining trends of fresh Covid cases in the country. While the home ministry ended all its Covid-19 containment measures, it recommended people to continue wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing as earlier.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also recommends people to continue wearing masks especially in crowded indoor spaces.

The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted when recommended. Continue wearing masks especially in crowded indoor spaces. And for the indoors, keep the air fresh by opening windows and doors, and invest in good ventilation.#COVID19 is not over yet. pic.twitter.com/GiGOWGDWCz Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 13, 2022