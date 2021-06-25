The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has created a global health crisis with countries struggling to maintain a balance between fighting the current disease outbreak and maintaining the essential health services. It is straining health systems worldwide leading to critical shortages of health resources including medical materials and health care workers. The American Red Cross has also raised a red flag about a severe blood shortage nationwide of unprecedented levels contributed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pampee Young the Red Cross's chief medical officer of Biomedical Services highlighted the issue in a Washington Post report published on Thursday. “What we’re experiencing at the